Agoda and Fliggy’s Partnership Takes the Next Step to Expand Global Hotel Options for Chinese Outbound Travellers

The partnership will provide extensive accommodation inventory to the Fliggy consumer

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Agoda announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Fliggy and this initiative provides an opportunity to leverage strengths and collaborate in areas such as overseas hotel supply chain, digital marketing, and innovation in accommodation. This collaboration will give hundreds of millions of Fliggy users access to Agoda and Booking.com’s 3.6 million global inventory of hotels, homes, apartments, and other great places to stay, as well as provide great value deals.

The timing of this initiative coincides with the resurgence in global tourism industry following China’s resuming of its cross-border travel and is a move that positions Agoda as Fliggy’s preferred travel partner.

The partnership will help accommodation partners become more visible to Chinese travellers. At the same time, the partnership with Agoda enables Fliggy to efficiently customize and tailor inventory and initiatives from Agoda and Booking.com. Through data and technological solutions, Agoda and Fliggy will share insights to enhance the consumer experience and create opportunities to expand their international travel market presence even further.

Zhuoran Zhuang, Chief Executive Officer at Fliggy said, “We are delighted to take our partnership with Agoda to the next level. And this will position our international accommodation offerings at the forefront of the industry, providing Fliggy’s customers with the opportunity to book great value hotel stays globally. We have seen a remarkable increase in Chinese travellers’ expectations for high-quality and a diverse range of accommodation experiences. Fliggy hopes to adequately meet the new demands of our customers, while also contributing to destinations and merchants sharing in the benefits brought by the return of Chinese tourists.”

Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda, said, “We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership has provided to date, and those that lie ahead. Through Agoda and Fliggy’s customisable solutions, we are able to swiftly identify and respond to the need for seamless travel experiences from its customers. We are confident that with our tech know-how and extensive accommodation inventory coupled with Fliggy’s strong customer base, together we will strengthen our presence in China and help accelerate the recovery of Chinese outbound travel.”

Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda said, “Our partnership with Fliggy continues to help us make headway in the Chinese travel market and with the upgraded store we hope to strengthen our foothold even further. The Agoda and Booking.com inventory will provide the Fliggy consumer extensive variety of offers at great prices. With our data driven tech approach and deep partner relationships, we hope to be the accommodation one-stop shop for all of Fliggy’s massive consumer base.”

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 3.6M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, airport transfers, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,600 staff in 31 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

About Fliggy

Fliggy is a leading online travel platform under Alibaba Group. Fliggy provides comprehensive services including transportation, accommodation, tourist attraction tickets and other services both in China and overseas markets to meet travelers’ diverse needs. With multifaceted offerings on one digital platform, Fliggy is a gateway to fantastic and reliable journeys.