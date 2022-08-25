Agot Isidro to Politicians Who Likes to Party: “Sarap Kutusan”

Agot Isidro Slams to Politicians Who Like to Party Amid Pandemic

Veteran actress Agot Isidro airs dismay to politicians who allegedly like to party while the country is still facing virus pandemic.

The seasoned actress criticized some party-loving politicians on Twitter. Isidro addressed the politicians who were having a good time despite the predicament the nation was in by saying, “Sarap kutusan.”

“Sarap kutusan yung mga politikong madalas sabihin ang mga katagang ‘dahil nasa gitna pa tayo ng pandemya’, pero wala naman ginagawa kundi ang pumarty,” the actress said in her tweet.

Netizens recently lambasted the “party-party” of senators, congressmen, and even President Bongbong Marcos on August 7 during Senator Sonny Angara’s birthday celebration. When it was reported that many Filipinos were experiencing difficulty as a result of significant inflation or the increase in the price of essential goods, netizens lambasted the political party of the lawmakers.

The internet users were also aware of the birthday celebration for First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on August 21. A few derogatory comments from online users may be noticed in PBBM’s tweet addressed to his wife.

Mrs. Marcos turned 63, and her husband, kids, as well as their family and friends, threw her a surprise birthday celebration. This was perhaps one of the biggest surprises of her life. The First Lady was clearly startled in a video posted to President Marcos’ Facebook and YouTube pages when the dark room she had just entered suddenly lit up, and chants of “Happy Birthday!”

