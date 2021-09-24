Agri-agra loans climb at end-June

BANK loans to the agriculture and agrarian reform sector climbed by 13.60 percent at the end of June this year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), but fell short of the mandated amount.

As of end-June 2021, the banking system has set aside P789.60 billion for the sector, up P94.53 billion from P695.06 billion a year before.

Total loanable funds increased by 16.70 percent to P7.42 trillion at the end of June this year, picking up from P6.35 trillion a year earlier.

The combined allocation for agriculture and agrarian reform, at 10.63 percent of total loanable funds, fell short of the 25 percent benchmark set by Republic Act 10000, or the “Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act of 2009.”

Banks are required to lend 15 percent and 10 percent of their entire loan portfolio to farmers and agrarian reform grantees, respectively, under the law.

Lenders, on the other hand, only gave the farm industry 9.66 percent of their total loanable money while agrarian reform grantees received only 0.96 percent of their total loanable cash.

Over an eight-year period, banks that failed to achieve the mandated credit allocation for agriculture and agrarian reform were fined more than P13 billion.



“We’ve collected around P13.4 billion in agri-agra penalties from 2011 to2018,” Lyn Javier, managing director of the BSP Policy and Specialized Supervision Sub-Sector, remarked.

The Agricultural Guarantee Fund Pool received 45 percent of the fines, Javier mentioned, which provides guarantee coverage to banks, cooperatives, farmers/organizations, and enterprises funding small farmers and fisherfolk.

The same sum was sent to the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp., which provides insurance cover to farmers’ palay (unmiled rice) and corn, among others, from natural calamities, plant illnesses, and pest infestations.

The BSP, meantime, received P1.34 billion, or 10 percent of the funds.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno has said that the central bank will continue to push for “structural reforms” that would strengthen rural development by providing a holistic approach that considers the broader agricultural financing ecosystem and community needs.