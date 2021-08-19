Agri loans guaranteed reach P3.5 billion in H1

Agriculture loans covered by Philippine Guarantee Corp. (PhilGuarantee) reached P3.5 billion in the first half, the state-owned firm said, already 95 percent of the P3.7-billon target for 2021.

The loans guaranteed through partner lending institutions (PLIs) benefited 35,360 farmers and fisherfolk, PhilGuarantee President and CEO Alberto Pascual said in a report to Finance Secretary and PhilGuarantee chairman Carlos Dominguez III.

Philippine Guarantee Corp. guarantees loans to agricultural producers, such as those cultivating rice. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The bulk, or P3.35 billion, was channeled to the crops sub-sector. The livestock sub-sector was second at P112.63 million, followed by fisheries at P27.86 million and poultry at P12.03 million.

“For second quarter 2021, guaranteed loans to the agriculture sector by 47 PLIs have already reached P3.499 billion, which is already 95 percent of the 2021 target of P3.675 billion, benefitting 35,360 small farmers and fisherfolk,” Pascual said.

“The outstanding balance as of 30 June 2021 amounted to P1.247 billion,” he added.

As administrator of the Agricultural Guarantee Fund Pool (AGFP), PhilGuarantee encourages PLIs to lend to small farmers, fisherfolk or organizations by providing guarantee coverage to unsecured agricultural production loans.



“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in March 2020, PhilGuarantee lost no time to enable its mandate and respond to the clarion call of the government to provide assistance to affected agri-based workers by way of its guarantee program,” Pascual said.

Approved guarantee lines to 41 PLIs amounted to P5.14 billion last year, with guaranteed loans totaling P4.25 billion.

“This amount is 21.4 percent beyond our goal of P3.5 billion and resulted into assisting 48,038 small farmers and fisherfolk nationwide. Outstanding balance as of 31 December 2020 amounted to P401.5 million,” Pascual said.