This is the Agriculturist Board Exam Result November 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Agriculturist Board Exam on November 22-24, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Agriculture Chairman Emma K. Sales and members Gonzalo O. Catan, Jr, Vicente L. Domingo, Nora B. Inciong, Eric P. Palacpac, and Annabelle S. Sarabia administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

Crop Science

Soil Science

Crop Protection

Animal Science

Agricultural Economics & Marketing

Agricultural Extension & Communication

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Agriculturist Board Exam Result within 12 working days after the last day of the examination or on December 13, 2022.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring agriculturist can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.