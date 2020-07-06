Aguilar, Wong slapped with P20K fine, community service

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) slapped a P20,000 fine on Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and rookie Adrian Wong of Rain or Shine after PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial summoned them to the league office on Monday.

On Wednesday, the two professional players were caught on camera in a 5-on-5 game with Isaac Go and Thirdy Ravena, violating the strict protocol of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) against contact sports.

Law enforcers could have arrested all the violators, including the professional players, if they were caught in the act. And the owner of the establishment, wherein the violation was committed, could be called into question.

Aguilar and Wong will also render 30 hours of community service.

Meanwhile, Go was spared from community service and being fined. He is presently being loaned to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas for the 2023 International Basketball Federation World Cup.

Marical merely admonished Go, who was the overall pick of Columbian Dyip in the recent rookie draft last December, to follow IATF-EID guidelines, enforced by the PBA.

On the official league website, the commissioner said Aguilar, Wong and Go were apologetic for their actions.

After their talk with Marcial regarding the gravity of the situation, Aguilar and Wong also met with officials from the Games and Amusements Board.

Last Friday, the IATF-EID had only just begun to allow the basketball and football leagues to hold practices on the condition that there would be no scrimmages or games played.