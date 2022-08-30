Naarm/Melbourne-based rapper and producer Agung Mango has just announced a national tour in support of his forthcoming EP, MAN ON THE GO.

He’s unveiled an itinerary of ten dates around the country this September and October, visiting fans in Sydney, Canberra, Wollongong, Brisbane, Hobart. Adelaide and Melbourne.

WATCH: Agung Mango – RUNAWAY

The tour will also take in two showcase performances at the BIGSOUND music industry conference next month.

“AUSTRALIA WE GOING ON TOUR BABY!” the genre-fusing R&B artist posted on his social pages.

“ITS BEEN FOREVER SINCE IV PLAYED SHOWS HERE IN DA LAND DOWN UNDER, SO IV PLANNED SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL FOR U ALL. IM BRINGING THE WHOLE BAND WITTT ME, GONE B A MOVIE!”

You can peep Agung Mango’s full list of tour dates below.

Meanwhile, his new EP MAN ON THE GO will reach our ears on Friday, 14th October.

Agung Mango Announces 2022 National Tour Dates

Tuesday, 6th September – Phoenix Central Park, Eora/Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, 7th September – The Warehouse, BIGSOUND, Meanjin/Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 8th September – Stranded Bar, BIGSOUND – Meanjin/Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 30th September – Mary’s Underground, Eora/Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 1st October – UC Hub, Ngunnawal/Canberra, ACT

Sunday, 2nd October – La La La’s, Dharawal/Wollongong, NSW

Friday, 7th October – Black Bear Lodge, Meanjin/Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 8th October – The Republic, Nipaluna/Hobart TAS

Friday, 14th October – Unibar, Kaurna/Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 15th October – The Night Cat, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

