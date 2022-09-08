Agung Mango Recruits Genesis Owusu for New Single ‘GUAP POP’

Agung Mango is readying his new EP MAN ON THE GO for release next month. He’s already previewed it with single ‘RUNAWAY’ earlier this year, and today he’s sharing another cut from it – a woozy, free-flowing track called ‘GUAP POP’ that features a big flex of a guest verse courtesy of Genesis Owusu.

“It’s about those times where you find yourself working overtime, hustling and beating the mental battles all for the sake of earning a little more,” Mango says of the new track. “Creatives generally struggle financially until they reach a certain level, and GUAP POP is about that struggle, but also the dedication and hunger to reap the rewards of our hard labour.”

Watch the Jamie Barry-Directed Video for Agung Mango’s ‘GUAP POP’ Below

MAN ON THE GO, set to arrive Friday, 14th October, will follow on from Mango’s 2019 EP OPENFORBUSINESS, 2020’s Son of Agung and last year’s standalone singles ‘120fps’ and ‘WISEFOOL’. In the past year, he’s also featured on a slew of other artists’ tracks – teaming up with 1300 for their Foreign Language cut ‘No Rush’, appearing on Lucianblomkamp‘s ‘3023’ and more.

