“Ahead of Father’s Day, Dimples Romana pays tribute to late dad”

Actress Dimples Romana paid tribute to her late dad one week ahead of Father’s Day.

On Instagram, the “Kadenang Ginto” star shared her heartwarming message for her father, Bong, who died of aneurysm when she was only 16 years old.

Sharing a photo of his grave, Dimples wrote: “Woke up feeling very sad today. Had a dream about my Papa Bong. And then I realized malapit na nga pala ang Father’s Day.

“It’s one of those occasions every year that I dread of coming. He passed away when I was only 16 years old. I was incoming 1st year Tourism student in UST, I had already began working then but was planning to stop for a bit to finish school but God had a different plan for me.”

According to Dimples, after her father passed away, she stepped up as the breadwinner of the family. She was the eldest among the siblings, so “I knew I had to take on the responsibility.”

“I prayed every day, even until now. Isang bagay na naipamana ni Papa sa amin, ang ipagdasal ang lahat ng bagay,” she said.

“Nagpapasalamat ako, dahil kahit maagang kinuha ni Lord si Papa, he has taught us all we need in life and more.”

Dimples went on to describe her father as “always humble” and hardworking, one whose “quiet strength” made “us stronger as a family especially through my late sister Sarah’s cancer battle of four years.”

“Papa, I miss you,” she continued.

“Today I will embrace you in my prayers hoping my prayers will reach you wherever you are.”

Ending her message, Dimples said she honors all fathers who have sacrificed and loved their families to the best of their ability.

“And to those reading this, if you still have your fathers around, pakiyakap naman sila para sa akin. Napakaswerte ninyong kasama ninyo pa sila,” she said.