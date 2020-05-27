“Ai-Ai Delas Alas bakes bread inspired by Lee Min-ho following backlash on her comments about ‘The King’”

Ai-Ai Delas Alas wants to turn her lemons into lemonade.

Ai-Ai Delas Alas, who recently got nto hot water with fans after criticizing the South Korean romantic-fantasy The King: Eternal Monarch, came up with a bread recipe for her bakeshop named after one of the lead stars of the show — Lee Min-ho.

According to the comedienne, it’s her way of turning lemons into lemonade. Then again, she remained firm about her views on the show, said she made the bread out of her love for Lee Min-ho whom she referred to as her idol. She likewise added that she’s coming up with an ube variant for the loaf.

“Turning negative into positive. Naniniwala ako sa kasabihan ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.’ Bilang idol ko talaga si Lee Min-ho (kahit hindi ko gusto yung The King) gumawa talaga ako ng bread na nakapangalan for you. Kung may pandilimon, ang Martina’s may PANDE LEE MIN HO (with ube and korteng L for Lee) soon gagawa pa ako ng UBE PANDE LEE MIN LOAF,” she wrote.

Ai-Ai shares views on ‘The King’

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Ai-Ai aired her frustration over The King which she described as confusing in terms of genre and storytelling — saying the only reason why she liked the show is because of Lee Min-ho.

She wrote: “The King sa Netflix kung hindi lang si Lee Min-ho ang bida nito di ako mag tyatyagang bigyan ‘to ng chance pero sorry hindi kagandahan itong palabas na to para sa aking panlasa. Masyado ako disappointed. Hindi mo maintindihan ang flow ng koreanovela na ‘to. Science fiction? Action? Love story?”

Ai-Ai, whose recent films include S.O.N.S. (Sons of Nanay Sabel), Feelinenial: Feeling Millennial, and D’Ninang, also criticized the film for the heavy placements of brands.

“Ano ba talaga panalo lang to para sa kanila sa dami ng intrusion … fastfood chain, coffee, energy drink, lipstick, makeup lahat na ata ng klase pero sana mas inisip nila yung ganda ng story bago yung kita. Pero nabasa ko sa google magaling ang scriptwriter nito,” she added.

Admitting that she couldn’t relate with the series, Ai-Ai went as far as comparing the show to the Park Seo-joon-starrer Itaewon Class.

“Talagang hindi ako maka-relate. Hindi ako makakapit sa story. Na-compare ko sya tuloy sa Itaewon Class — simple pero aabangan mo. Ito five chances na nabigay ko para ayoko na talaga. Mag tataka ako bakit sya number two sa trending. Hayz ang lungkot. Sorry idol kita magaling ka pa din actor pero yung flow ng story waley talaga,” she stated.

Ai-Ai faces backlash

As soon as Ai-Ai made her comments about The King, the comedienne went viral as several fans came to the show’s defense.

One netizen wrote: “You have no right to criticize this drama because it’s only for those who use their brains. You can’t even produce a good film for yourself.”

DEAR AI AI DELAS ALAS, YOU HAVE NO RIGHTS TO CRITICIZE THIS DRAMA BECAUSE IT’S ONLY FOR THOSE WHO USES THEIR BRAINS. YOU CAN’T EVEN PRODUCE A GOOD FILM FOR YOURSELF. SLOW-WITTED-ENTITLED UNTALENTED BISH. kapal ng mukha ng tag pa, close kayo? #TheKingEternalMonarch — suniyaa (@suniyaa3) May 25, 2020

I understand that Ai Ai Delas Alas has all the right to express her opinion; but I think it’s very odd and distasteful hearing such scathing comments from someone whose films are 90-95% crap. Why can’t people like Erik Matti and Ai Ai just leave KDramas alone? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kume (@DearKume) May 25, 2020

Wow, a comedian has been like Ai Ai Delas Alas bashing #TheKingEternalMonarch just because she doesn’t get the story. I have to laugh 😂 though because I don’t like her movies either and finds them corny and cliche. — WALLS #2020 (@king_hedgie) May 24, 2020

WOW HOW FUNNY NMAN NG PANGBABASH NI AI AI DELAS ALAS. HOW DARE HER SAY THAT WHEN HER PROJECTS ARE NOT EVEN AT PAR WITH THE KING???? LOL — GGONEKIM 사랑해! ♥🌻 (@itssoggone) May 24, 2020

Ai-Ai has had her fair share of criticisms for her work.

The King: Eternal Monarch is currently streaming on Netflix.