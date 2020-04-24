“Ai-Ai Delas Alas gives husband Gerald Sibayan a Park Seo-Joon-inspired haircut”

Ai-Ai Delas Alas pays homage to Korean heartthrob Park Seo-Joon while cutting husband Gerald Sibayan’s hair at home.

As a self-confessed fan of Korean actor Park Seo-Joon, Ai-Ai Delas Alas attempted to give her husband Gerald Sibayan a hairstyle similar to the Itaewon Class star’s edgy look.

In a series of Instagram posts last April 23, Ai-Ai shared just how much fun they had while trying to recreate the K-Drama star’s cut while cutting Gerald’s hair for the very first time. Despite their almost 30-year age gap, the couple have proven that age doesn’t matter when it comes to matters of the heart. Ai-Ai and Gerald recently celebrated their sixth year as a couple earlier this month.