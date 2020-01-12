“Ai-Ai Delas Alas reveals why she won’t attend gay weddings”

‘D’Ninang’ star Ai-Ai Delas Alas reveals why she is against legalizing gay marriage.

After the Supreme court’s recent decent decision to junk the petition for same-sex marriage, D’Ninang star Ai-Ai Delas Alas recently shared her views on the issue during the grand presscon for her movie held earlier this week. “Okay lang sa akin ang magmahalan, same-sex. Pag-ibig ‘yon eh. Pero di ba nasa bibliya yun na ang babae para sa lalaki, ang lalaki para sa babae? Yun lang kasal ang hindi ako pabor. Pero yung sa relationship okay na okay. Pagmamahalan yan eh,” she said.

Ai-Ai was quick to clarify that she is not against people falling in love but she also admits why she would never attend same-sex nuptials but would be happy to just send a gift. “Umu-oo ako (pag inimbita) pero hindi ako uma-attend. Hindi ako naniniwala diyan pero mahal ko kayo kaya heto ang pakimkim. Wala akong against sa pagmamahalan ng same-sex, oo naman siyempre, nadaanan ko lahat yan kaya alam ko yun. Alam niyo na open lang ang buhay ko,” she explained.