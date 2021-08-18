Ai-Ai delas Alas’ son survives car crash in US 

Ai-Ai de las Alas emotionally shared that her son, Shaun Nicolo delas Alas, was a victim of a hit and run in the United States but left the scene miraculously with no major injuries.

“Na hit and run kotse niya at nahulog sa bangin pero sa milagro ng Diyos, walang galos anak ko. Pero pina x-ray pa din sya para malaman namin kung [walang] internal damage sa katawan niya (He figured in a hit and run and his car fell into a ravine but with the grace of God, he didn’t suffer any injuries. But he still had to undergo x-ray to determine whether he sustained internal damage),” the actress wrote on her Instagram account @msaiaidelasalas. Her post was accompanied by a collage of religious photos, Nicolo’s car and the area where the accident took place.

Posting in Filipino, Delas Alas expressed her gratitude “to God, Mother Mary, his guardian angel Ramona, 911 and the police who helped her son”.

“Pero grabe Lord salamat po sa pag liligtas sa anak ko, walang hanggang pasasalamat (But thank you very much Lord for saving my son). #maymilagroangbuhay #verythankful #2ndlifeofshaunnicolo”, Delas Alas said.

In another post shared an hour after, Delas Alas uploaded a screenshot of a conversation with her son. Shaun Nicolo said that he is now with his father, actor and singer Miguel Vera, where he will stay for a while. He shared that his x-ray had good results, and he does not have any internal damage. However, Shaun Nicolo said that he does have bruising on his hips, which only needed ice.

Shaun Nicolo has been based in the US since 2012. Aside from Shaun Nicolo, Delas Alas and Vera have a daughter, Sophia.

Delas Alas has another son, Sancho, from a previous relationship.



