“Ai-Ai Delas Alas sponsors mass baptism in Quiapo church”

‘D’Ninang’ star Ai-Ai Delas Alas became godmother to over 50 children last January 12.

Last January 12, Sunday, Ai-Ai Delas Alas became godmother to multiple children in a mass baptism event that she sponsored at Quiapo church. The D’Ninang star became Ninang ng Bayan during the baptism of 12 babies in what was the start of a series of mass baptism events she has in partnership with Radyo Veritas. The comedienne shared that she plans to make the mass baptism a yearly tradition from now on. Ai-Ai’s latest Regal Films comedy D’Ninang is set for release later this month. (All photos courtesy of Regal Films)