AI Videos Set to Revolutionize Vietnamese Ad Market Through the Alliance of FreakOut and GliaCloud

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In a mission to create a thriving advertising market ecosystem through their cutting-edge programmatic ads technology, FreakOut, one of the Asia’s leading marketing platform providers, collaborates with GliaCloud Co., Ltd., an AI video solution provider to generate quality videos at scale.

Together with GliaCloud’s AI technology, GliaStudio, FreakOut started collaborating in the Vietnam market and reform the video ad solution by offering advertisers in-stream advertising advantage within the out-stream price point. With high-quality video inventories produced by AI, advertisers can enjoy the benefit of qualified leads that contribute up to 4X longer in-view rate at the campaign site. Having partnered with the renowned and credible partners of media publishers, the advertisers’ brand safety is guaranteed by FreakOut’s premium publisher partners.

“To enrich user experience is getting more and more important for publishers. This collaboration enables not only to help the text base online publishers to transform into video content publishers but also the monetization,” address Sky Chen, FreakOut Country Manager of Vietnam. “High View Through Rate and Viewability drive advertisers to spend more on those unique inventories.”

From this partnership, FreakOut and GliaCloud are able to serve global agencies and empower publishers by garnering millions views per day. All this made possible through the elevated user experience of high-quality AI-generated video and accurate audience targeting to provide the right advertisement to the right audience.

“The collaboration with industry experts like FreakOut has brought our technology closer to the targeted market. We are thrilled to witness our AI video solution has proven beneficial to the advertisers and publishers in Vietnam,” expressed David Chen, CEO of GliaCloud.

With one of the most anticipated holiday seasons of the year is around the corner, optimize the seasonal advertising campaign with FreakOut and GliaCloud. Together, let’s freshen the advertising market with AI video to achieve the optimum advertising performance.

About FreakOut

FreakOut is a global marketing technology company with programmatic solutions (DSP, SSP) that delivers in-feed display and video formats across global publishers. Headquartered in Singapore, FreakOut has 14 offices across 11 countries/regions which include Mainland China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. FreakOut is a part of FreakOut Holdings, Inc. which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:6094) and oversees the investments for FreakOut.

For more information, please visit https://www.fout.co.jp/freakout/.

About GliaCloud

GliaCloud is an AI technology company dedicated to empowering the media and advertising industry to turn their stories into quality videos at scale. Its flagship product, GliaStudio, is an AI video creation platform that can generate videos from news content, social posts, live sports events, and statistical data in minutes. First founded in 2015, GliaCloud’s AI-made videos have proudly helped clients to generate over 1 billion views worldwide with a daily capacity of 20,000 videos. For more information, please visit https://gliacloud.com.

