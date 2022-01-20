AIA appoints new Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for SingaporeAIA-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 20 January 2022 – AIA Singapore today announced the

official appointment of Ms Leong Li Sun as its new Head of Environmental,

Social, Governance (ESG). This newly created role is part of the leading life and

health insurer’s transformational push to ensure a more sustainable future for the

individuals and families it serves. Li Sun will report to Ms Wong Sze Keed,

Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore.

As the

Head of ESG, Li Sun’s mandate is to further embed AIA’s ESG commitment

within the company’s operations, across five strategic pillars that will

deliver long-term value for stakeholders: Health and Wellness, Green

Operations, Sustainable Investment, People and Culture, and Effective

Governance. Li Sun will be working closely with AIA Group and the respective

functions locally to develop and oversee AIA Singapore’s environmental, social

and governance policies, as well as to ensure compliance with group regional

policies and recognised best-in-class practices for accountability and

transparency.

Li Sun is a certified

sustainability practitioner with 10 years of experience in corporate

sustainability. Prior to joining AIA Singapore, Li Sun held the position of

Vice President, Head of Corporate Sustainability at United Overseas Bank (UOB)

and served as Secretariat for the UOB Group Sustainability Committee. During

her time in UOB, Li Sun successfully drove the integration of the company’s

sustainability strategy across all functions, and secured UOB’s inclusion on

the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and position as one of the

few ASEAN banks to be rated “Low Risk” by Sustainalytics.

Ms Wong

Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, “I am delighted to

welcome Li Sun into our AIA family. Her arrival will drive momentum in

expanding AIA Singapore’s ESG credentials that will take our industry

leadership to new heights and deliver meaningful outcomes for all.”

“ESG is

at the heart of our purpose to help people live healthier, longer, better

lives, as our collective future depends on the actions we are taking today. Our

2050 net-zero target is the latest in a series of initiatives that underscores

this very commitment.”

AIA Group – holding total

assets of US$326 billion[1] – is

doubling down on its ESG commitments, recently announcing that the company sold

off almost US$10 billion of investments in coal mining and coal-fired power

business, and that it won’t make new investments in businesses directly

involved in coal mining or generating electricity from coal.

AIA is the largest

pan-Asian life and health insurer to commit to achieving net-zero greenhouse

gas emissions by 2050. The company is also committed to the Science Based

Target initiatives (SBTi)[2], which

will inform its US$286 billion investment portfolio[3]

engagement processes.