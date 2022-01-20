AIA appoints new Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for SingaporeAIA-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media
OutReach – 20 January 2022 – AIA Singapore today announced the
official appointment of Ms Leong Li Sun as its new Head of Environmental,
Social, Governance (ESG). This newly created role is part of the leading life and
health insurer’s transformational push to ensure a more sustainable future for the
individuals and families it serves. Li Sun will report to Ms Wong Sze Keed,
Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore.
As the
Head of ESG, Li Sun’s mandate is to further embed AIA’s ESG commitment
within the company’s operations, across five strategic pillars that will
deliver long-term value for stakeholders: Health and Wellness, Green
Operations, Sustainable Investment, People and Culture, and Effective
Governance. Li Sun will be working closely with AIA Group and the respective
functions locally to develop and oversee AIA Singapore’s environmental, social
and governance policies, as well as to ensure compliance with group regional
policies and recognised best-in-class practices for accountability and
transparency.
Li Sun is a certified
sustainability practitioner with 10 years of experience in corporate
sustainability. Prior to joining AIA Singapore, Li Sun held the position of
Vice President, Head of Corporate Sustainability at United Overseas Bank (UOB)
and served as Secretariat for the UOB Group Sustainability Committee. During
her time in UOB, Li Sun successfully drove the integration of the company’s
sustainability strategy across all functions, and secured UOB’s inclusion on
the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and position as one of the
few ASEAN banks to be rated “Low Risk” by Sustainalytics.
Ms Wong
Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, “I am delighted to
welcome Li Sun into our AIA family. Her arrival will drive momentum in
expanding AIA Singapore’s ESG credentials that will take our industry
leadership to new heights and deliver meaningful outcomes for all.”
“ESG is
at the heart of our purpose to help people live healthier, longer, better
lives, as our collective future depends on the actions we are taking today. Our
2050 net-zero target is the latest in a series of initiatives that underscores
this very commitment.”
AIA Group – holding total
assets of US$326 billion[1] – is
doubling down on its ESG commitments, recently announcing that the company sold
off almost US$10 billion of investments in coal mining and coal-fired power
business, and that it won’t make new investments in businesses directly
involved in coal mining or generating electricity from coal.
AIA is the largest
pan-Asian life and health insurer to commit to achieving net-zero greenhouse
gas emissions by 2050. The company is also committed to the Science Based
Target initiatives (SBTi)[2], which
will inform its US$286 billion investment portfolio[3]
engagement processes.
[2] The Science
Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set
ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science,
to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement