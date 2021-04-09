AIA Group establishes AIA Variable Capital Company in SingaporeAIA.jpg

About AIA
AIA Group
Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the
largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a
presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland
China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia,
Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan
(China), Vietnam, Brunei, Macau SAR(2) and New Zealand, and a 49 per
cent joint venture in India.
The business
that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in
1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums
and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total
assets of US$326 billion as of 31 December 2020.
AIA meets
the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range
of products and services including life insurance, accident and health
insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit
life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of
agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than
38 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of
group insurance schemes.
AIA Group
Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded
on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).