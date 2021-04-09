AIA Group establishes AIA Variable Capital Company in SingaporeAIA.jpg

About AIA

AIA Group

Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the

largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a

presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland

China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia,

Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan

(China), Vietnam, Brunei, Macau SAR(2) and New Zealand, and a 49 per

cent joint venture in India.

The business

that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in

1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums

and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total

assets of US$326 billion as of 31 December 2020.

AIA meets

the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range

of products and services including life insurance, accident and health

insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit

life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of

agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than

38 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of

group insurance schemes.

AIA Group

Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded

on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).