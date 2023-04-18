AIA Hong Kong launches AIA CarePass, providing premium, comprehensive medical support for eligible visiting customers seeking treatment in Hong KongAIA Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 April 2023 – Visiting customers seeking medical attention in Hong Kong often encounter challenges due to unfamiliarity with the city as well as its healthcare system. In response, AIA Hong Kong has launched AIA CarePass1, a market-first2, comprehensive curation of premium medical support services that integrates premium medical resources from across the Greater Bay Area for eligible high-end customers3. AIA CarePass features the all-new “One-Stop Oncology Service”4, “Health Arrangement Service”5 and six other value-added services – enabling customers to easily obtain high-quality medical services in Hong Kong and medical opinions from international experts, greatly simplifying the process of accessing medical services in Mainland China and Hong Kong, and providing medical solutions with estimated costs.

Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, “Many Mainland Chinese customers choose to seek medical attention in Hong Kong because of its renowned professionalism. Nonetheless, we understand that they may not be familiar with local hospitals or doctors and are concerned about the hassle of making arrangements in Hong Kong. To address these pain points, we are pleased to introduce AIA CarePass, which leverages the strengths of AIA’s vast partnership network to bring together top-class medical service providers and seamlessly connect customers with premium medical resources, all facilitated via a dedicated assistant.

“This first-of-its-kind programme will also enhance the transparency of medical costs so customers can better plan their finances before treatment begins. AIA CarePass is the latest example of how we constantly seek to break the boundaries of traditional insurance to continuously enhance and expand a unique AIA health service ecosystem that takes care of customers throughout their health journey – from prevention to protection, and from treatment to rehabilitation – helping them live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

AIA CarePass is especially curated for high-end customers visiting Hong Kong. It encompasses a multitude of superior, high-quality medical services spanning eight major areas, including:

New “One-Stop Oncology Service”: Joining forces with Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre, AIA Hong Kong provides eligible visiting customers with one-stop integrated oncology treatments and services, supported by a leading multidisciplinary team of medical specialists in Hong Kong. A dedicated Service Ambassador from the service partner will be assigned to the eligible visitor (patient) for customised one-on-one support should they need to stay in Hong Kong for oncology treatments. From arranging an initial consultation with a medical specialist and explaining treatment plans recommended by the multidisciplinary team, to obtaining pre-approval of estimated medical fees and making administrative arrangements related to treatment, the dedicated Service Ambassador will be with the patient all the way to ensure that they receive continuous, professional care and support throughout the treatment process, so the patient can focus on their recovery.

New “Health Arrangement Service”: Backed by a global medical network, this new cross-border medical concierge service is designed to provide eligible high-end customers with the administrative support they need when travelling to Hong Kong for medical treatments. The service will recommend suitable hospitals to the customer based on their health conditions and specific medical needs. Once a customer has decided on a treatment plan, logistical services such as transportation, accommodation, admission, discharge and even medical repatriation (if necessary) will be fully arranged for the customer as well as their companions.

“Medical Green Passage”: This 24-hour reservation hotline provides priority appointment booking services at designated healthcare facilities for outpatient and inpatient services in Mainland China (including 3A-graded public hospitals) to shorten wait times and expedite access to medical care.

“Personal Medical Case Management Services with Rehabilitation Management”: Over 4,500 leading specialists6 across the globe provide customers with independent, third-party professional medical opinions and continuous follow-up. This service also supports customers with personalised rehabilitation plans in addition to a dedicated medical support hotline.

“Specialist Network”: This professional network encompasses experts from across medical disciplines to provide highly effective, quality services.

“Cashless Hospitalisation”7: Under this hassle-free cashless hospitalisation arrangement for designated hospitals in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China, AIA Hong Kong will pay medical expenses directly to the hospital upon approval so customers can focus on recovery and not find themselves drawn into the payment process.

“Worldwide Emergency Assistance”: 24-hour Worldwide Assistance Hotline offers overseas customers support and assistance for urgent issues.

“AIA Vitality”8: This game-changing wellness programme rewards customers for living healthy lifestyles with premium discounts or extra cover, and an array of lifestyle rewards and discounts.





Remarks:



Subject to terms and conditions. Please refer to the respective service description for more information on each service offered in AIA CarePass. As at 28 February 2023, compared against similar services offered by major Hong Kong insurance companies. The above service is only applicable to eligible insureds of CEO Pearl Medical Plan Series, CEO Essence Pearl Medical Plan Series, Regal Health Plan Series, Privilege Plus Pearl Medical Plan and Privilege Pearl Medical Rider. The service provider will examine each related report to decide if the customer is eligible for “One-Stop Oncology Service”. If the eligible customer wishes to receive the “Health Arrangement Service”, he/ she must hold and provide our designated service provider with the medical report containing the diagnosis results. The relevant medical report must have been issued by a registered Western medical practitioner within the past 60 days before commencement of the “Health Arrangement Service”. Except for administrative support, all actual expenses incurred for the Service are subject to additional charges and should be borne by the user. Source: medix-global.com, 2022 “Cashless Hospitalisation” and “Medical Expense Pre-Approval Service” are administrative arrangements for the insured’s covered expenses incurred during hospitalisation and are not covered by the policy. AIA has the right to revoke this arrangement at any time without prior notice and reserves the right to make the final decision. “AIA Vitality” is not an insurance product that falls under the jurisdiction of the insurance regulation. Applicants for “AIA Vitality” must be 18 years old or above and must be the insured of the in-force policy of an “AIA Vitality” selected insurance product. An annual membership fee is required to join. The annual membership fee will be charged for “AIA Vitality”, and a member has to renew the “AIA Vitality” membership annually on time in order to maintain the membership and enjoy premium discounts (if any) in the subsequent policy years. The membership fee of “AIA Vitality” may vary at any time without prior notice. Likewise, programme benefits may be added or removed without prior notice.

All services mentioned above, except for “Cashless Hospitalisation”, “Specialist Network” and “AIA Vitality”, are provided in Hong Kong by AIA Hong Kong’s designated service providers and are not applicable to the Macau region. Services are subject to terms and conditions.

