AIA Hong Kong ranks No.1 in MDRT membership for 21 years in Hong Kong AIA Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 July 2023 – AIA Hong Kong & Macau announces the Company has once again earned the distinction of having the largest number of financial planners achieving Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) membership* in Hong Kong and Macau. With 2,443 AIA Hong Kong financial planners attaining MDRT qualification, it also marks the Company’s 21st year leading the industry in Hong Kong. In addition, AIA Hong Kong’s outstanding performance propelled the Company to the top spot in both the Top of the Table (production requirement is six times of MDRT) and Court of the Table (production requirement is three times of MDRT). Moreover, since its independent reporting commenced in 2019, AIA Macau has once again topped the Macau chart and for the fifth year running with 636 MDRT membership this year.

Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, “AIA Hong Kong fully commits in grooming financial planners and spares no expense in resources to keep enhancing their professionalism. Our commitment is well recognised as we have for many years topped the MDRT ranking, the most esteemed international honour in the industry. It is also a testament to our hard work and exceptional service in which I take great pride. With ‘customer-centricity’ at the heart of everything we do, we will keep abreast of professional knowledge and market trends to provide customers with solutions that cater to their needs in protection, wealth and health. We pledge to going beyond insurance and dedicate ourselves to helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Only a small number of insurance and financial services professionals are qualified for MDRT membership among 70 nations and territories around the globe. In addition to the production requirement, members must also demonstrate exceptional relevant professional knowledge and strict ethical conduct to provide customers with quality service.

AIA Hong Kong has a robust line up of activities to promote and encourage financial planners achieve MDRT membership, including the establishment of AIA Premier Academy in 2011 to cultivate elites for the insurance industry. Through a diverse range of structured training courses, AIA Premier Academy motivates and encourages financial planners to attain MDRT qualification. Moreover, AIA Hong Kong launched the AIA Premier Adviser programme last year to offer financial planners an extensive range of digital tools to help customers identify their needs and protection gaps, provide them with relevant information and advise them on appropriate solutions, thus exemplifying AIA Hong Kong’s unwavering belief in being customer-centric. Continuing development is also an indispensable undertaking for Premier Advisers as it helps to further their professional standards and enhance professional image. Therefore, qualified Premier Advisers who enrol in the series of exclusive executive certificate courses developed by AIA Hong Kong and the HKU School of Professional and Continuing Education (HKU SPACE) can receive full reimbursement of tuition expenses. The training courses will enrich their professional knowledge and help Premier Advisers customise comprehensive protection solutions to address customers’ needs and become their lifelong partners.

At the Group level, AIA Group Limited has secured the number one position in global MDRT rankings for a record nine years in a row.

