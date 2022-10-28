AIA Hong Kong Tops at “Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022” Scoring the Highest Number of Wins and Snatching Six Grand Awards

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AIA Hong Kong takes pride in the “Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022” organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers with six Grand Awards and four top-three finalist honours. As the insurer with the highest number of Grand Awards, the awards won by the Company span multiple key business areas:

Six Grand Awards:

Award Details Outstanding Customer Services Award (won for the 7th year) With Customer Centricity as its service philosophy, AIA Hong Kong’s 360° service offers both human and digital support to business partners and customers, creating an exceptional customer journey through simpler and faster deliverables. Outstanding MPF/Employees’ Benefit Product/Service Award (won for the 3rd consecutive year) AIA Hong Kong provides one-stop group insurance, pension and employee voluntary protection corporate solutions, helping small-to-medium-sized companies and multinational corporations advance their business goals and meet their human resource objectives in a flexible and cost-effective manner. Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award In view of the fifth wave of COVID-19, AIA Hong Kong promptly made HK$40 million donations to charitable organisations, introduced various anti-COVID initiatives and continued to grant AIA Scholarships to university students, supporting the community to overcome the difficulties on multiple fronts. Outstanding Initiative on Community Health Crisis Award AIA Hong Kong acted promptly and decisively to address the concerns of customers and community amid of the 5th wave of pandemic, donating HK$40 million to charitable organisations and introducing initiatives to cushion the impact, such as Special Claim Arrangement for Hospital Cover, Free Vaccination Side Effect Cover and Telemedicine Service among many others. Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance (Health) Health Journey Guardian goes beyond traditional insurance to offer comprehensive medical cover across customers’ health journey from Prevention, Prediction, Diagnosis, Treatment to Recovery. Best Partnership Project Award – Life Insurance Health Plus Partnership Programme is a first-in-market cross-industry collaboration with four world-renowned pharmaceutical companies to offer customers extra benefits on cancer medications, one of our key milestones of AIA’s long-term cancer care strategy.

Four Top-three Finalists:

Award Details Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies Award The advertising series “AIA Beyond Insurance” showcased the Company’s concept of “going beyond traditional claims-based insurance” by offering customers a comprehensive range of health and medical services to take total care of their health and help them live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance (Wealth) AIA Hong Kong shaped the industry by its innovative multi-currency insurance product. Global Power Multi-Currency Plan is the first of its kind in Hong Kong and Macau to cater to customers’ needs in flexible wealth management and legacy planning. Outstanding Agent of the Year Award Mr. Otto Chan, Senior District Director of Portfolio Management District Outstanding Young Professional of the Year – Intermediary Mr. Derrick Lam, District Director of ACTION ASCEND District

Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said: “The past two years of challenges have underscored the importance of insurance in helping customers navigate through difficult times. We are thrilled and proud to have won the greatest number of Grand Awards at the prestigious ‘Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022’. This achievement is a strong testament to our unwavering efforts to exceed the expectations of our customers and the community. These honours not only recognise the hard work of all our colleagues, but also encourage us to uphold our ‘customer-centric’ philosophy to enhance the customer experience. We shall remain the trusted partner of customers to help them live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers with co-organiser South China Morning Post, “Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022” honours industry practitioners for their top-notch performance. For each of the 19 award categories, a grand winner was selected from the top three finalists. The professional panel of judges comprised notable and respected figures from across the business, academic and community sectors.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931.To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have over 17,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.4 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high net worth customers.