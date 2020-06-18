“Aicelle Santos and Mark Zambrano excited for the arrival of their first baby”

Mark Zambrano and Aicelle Santos shared their pregnancy news last June 17.

After getting married last November, singer-actress Aicelle Santos and her husband broadcast journalist Mark Zambrano revealed they are expecting their first child this year in individual posts on their respective Instagram accounts last June 17. The former Miss Saigon actress shared her first pregnancy post with a photo of her husband kissing her growing baby bump. Aicelle wrote, “You are our hope, that this world will become better. We can’t wait to meet you, anak. Your father and I love you so much. Chill ka muna diyan sa loob ha.

Panginoon, maraming, maraming salamat po. Kayo na po ang bahala. #amazinggrace #AllGlorytoGod #babyontheway ”

Mark shared the same photo with the caption, “Napakaraming biyaya na ang aking natanggap mula sa Panginoon. Ngayon, ikaw anak ang pinakamalaki. Ikaw at ang iyong ina ang sentro ng bago kong mundo. Pangako ko na pupunoin ko ng pagmamahal at saya ang buhay ng ating maliit na pamilya. Kaunti na lang anak, magkikita na tayo. Nagmamahal, daddy Mark and mommy A.

#soontobeastagedaddy”

The couple was married in an intimate ceremony in Batangas after getting engaged in 2018 after more than a year of dating.