AiDash Announces Australian Expansion to Help Mitigate Bushfire Risk at Enlit Australia

AiDash continues global growth by offering its suite of products to the Australian market to help utility and energy companies reduce vegetation-related threats and bushfires

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AiDash , a leading provider of satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability solutions, today announced at Enlit Australia its suite of products, Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) and Disaster and Disruptions Management System (DDMS) , are now available in the Australian market to help prevent bushfires.

Enlit Australia brings together leaders in Australia’s energy industry to discuss critical issues impacting the industry. One of those critical issues is bushfires, which have damaged millions of hectares of land, released tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and wreaked havoc on terrestrial and marine habitats around the world. Flooding is another problem the market has faced; recently tens of thousands of power outages were reported due to excessive rainfall.

To address these issues, Bradley Smith, an experienced digital transformation practitioner, and Vice President at AiDash, will deliver a talk on March 16, at 12:15 p.m. at Knowledge Hub 2. During this presentation, he will discuss how utilities can leverage satellite imagery and artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce bushfire risk. Smith will also lead a roundtable discussion at 2:00 p.m. on how those in the energy industry can protect critical infrastructure from natural threats and bushfires

“Australia has a history of severe bushfires and flooding that have negatively impacted the country. As the impact of climate change increases, AiDash’s satellite imagery and AI technology can help mitigate these natural disasters,” said Smith. “I look forward to sharing innovative solutions at Enlit Australia to help those in Australia’s utility and energy industries prevent vegetation-related bushfires and respond effectively to natural threats.”

After three years of success serving close to 50 customers in North America and Europe, AiDash is ready to launch its Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) and Disaster and Disruptions Management System (DDMS) in the Australian market. AiDash will be at Enlit Australia booth D15 available to discuss how these products can help Australian energy companies reduce vegetation-related risk and mitigate bushfires.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company on a mission to transform operations, maintenance, and sustainability in industries with geographically distributed assets by using satellites and AI at scale. With access to a continual, near real-time stream of critical data, utilities, energy, mining, and other core industries can make more informed decisions and build optimized long-term plans, all while reducing costs, improving reliability, and achieving sustainability goals. To learn more about how AiDash is helping core industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, visit www.aidash.com .

