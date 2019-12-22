Aidy Bryant Channels Lizzo to Embrace Her “Earth-Shatteringly Gorgeous Ass” on SNL
Aidy Bryant has learned a lesson we should all remember: everyone has the potential to be “100 percent that b*tch.” In a recent Saturday Night Live sketch, which was cut from the show’s Dec. 21 episode, the star embraced her inner boss, all thanks to Lizzo. After chatting with costars Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, Bryant decides to use the “Truth Hurts” singer’s blueprint of being unabashedly confident as she walks around the SNL office with newfound vigor. “I ain’t no snack at all. In fact, baby, I’m the whole damn meal,” she tells castmates Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney.
Bryant even recreates Lizzo’s outfit from this year’s American Music Awards show with a similar ruffled orange dress and a tiny purse. And during a brief therapy session with Lizzo herself, Bryant — aka “Aidy Bizzo” — confided in the songstress about having “an Earth-shatteringly gorgeous ass.” Watch the hilarious sketch above, then check out Lizzo’s incredible performances from her SNL debut!