Aiken Group Strengthens Leadership With Two Key Appointments

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aiken Group, a global growth agency specializing in assisting global brands with their digital transformation, is pleased to announce several key appointments to its leadership team.



Jan Ong (pictured on the left) & Joshua Ooi (pictured on the right)

In October 2022, Dominic Koh was appointed as CEO of Aiken Digital Vietnam and Global Account Director. Joshua Ooi (pictured on right), who was previously Project Management Office Lead at Aiken Digital, has recently been appointed as General Manager of Aiken Digital APAC and Onyx Island. He will be reporting to Joseph Chua, CEO of Aiken Group.

Kenneth Chiew, who was previously General Manager of Aiken Digital, has taken on a new role as General Manager of Velocity 678, an integrated live commerce arm of Aiken Group. Meanwhile, Jan Ong (pictured on left) has been appointed as Business Director of Aiken Digital’s Mastercard account, reporting to Dominic Koh.

Joshua Ooi brings over 15 years of experience in developing insights-led digital campaigns and strong client relationships to his new role as General Manager. He will lead Aiken Digital’s strategic planning, business growth and talent development, and act as a thought leader in new business and client partnerships. In his previous role as Partner of Onyx Island, a digital marketing agency, Joshua played an instrumental role in leading the Business team, growing the client portfolio, and expanding the agency’s MarTech capabilities.

Jan Ong has been appointed as Business Director, overseeing the Mastercard account of Aiken Digital. Jan has extensive industry expertise, including experience in financial institutions and various merchant verticals (travel, retail, F&B, etc.). During her 6 years at Mastercard Advisors AP, Jan managed several projects, including the launch of Citibank Global Wallet across 14 APMEA markets to spearhead Citi’s digital transformation initiatives. She also led various test and learn initiatives in the APAC region, including complex pricing optimization for global F&B clients and A/B testing campaign offers to drive higher customer acquisition, retention, and spend.

In her new role, Jan will drive commercial and operational excellence for the Mastercard account of Aiken Digital. She will be responsible for managing all aspects of the Client Services team, and for amplifying the company’s brand equity and marketing footprint across established and new digital platforms.

Joseph Chua, CEO of Aiken Group said: “I am excited to welcome these two highly talented individuals to our ever-growing business. Joshua has proven his capabilities in his previous PMO role. His dynamic strategic history and eagerness to explore marketing innovations will elevate our positioning as a whole. Jan’s extensive consultancy experience, combined with her professional network, will be beneficial to continuing the success of our business. We believe they have the right mix of skills and expertise to strengthen our business momentum and cement relationships with key players in the agency ecosystem.”

Joshua Ooi, General Manager of Aiken Digital APAC and Onyx Island, commented: “I am honoured to take on this role and build upon our success to lead the company into its next phase of growth. We will continue to deliver inspiring work for our partners and clients, creating innovative products of substance. We are only as good as the people we have to deliver success for, so we will further hone our expertise in technological and commercial innovation to become an ecosystem architect that achieves business growth and sustainability for clients.”

Jan Ong, Business Director of Aiken Digital’s Mastercard account commented: “Having worked across APAC, I have witnessed the evolution of digital needs for brands and consumers in the payment space. There is a paradigm shift in the way consumers interact, engage, and leverage existing and new/emerging technologies in their daily lives. It will be meaningful and exciting to combine the know-how from my previous experiences and build upon Aiken’s team and capabilities to help brands/companies make a positive impact.“

Aiken Group closed 2022 on a high and is set to chart further growth in 2023. The key appointments accentuate Aiken’s strategy to solidify end-to-end business capabilities, aligned with its vision to lead a wave of innovative solutions for clients and partners.

About Aiken Group

Aiken Group is an established growth agency that focuses on developing technology solutions powered by AI to ignite a new generation of growth for companies.

Aiken Group’s services include growth consulting, experience design, system development, creative & content development, social commerce and live streaming, ecommerce and SaaS products with end-to-end integrated marketing initiatives.

Aiken has a global footprint with 17 offices worldwide in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Mexico, UAE, US and UK. Founded in 2006 and head-quartered in China, Aiken serves multiple large clients such as Mastercard, Sotheby, L’Oréal and more.

