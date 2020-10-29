“Aiko Melendez, boyfriend mark third anniversary”

Aiko Melendez and her boyfriend, Subic Vice-Governor Jay Khonghun, marked their third anniversary as a couple on Wednesday, October 28.

Aiko Melendez and her boyfriend, Subic Vice-Governor Jay Khonghun, marked their third anniversary as a couple on Wednesday, October 28.

On Instagram, the actress expressed her love for her boyfriend as she shared photos from their anniversary celebration in Subic, Zambales.

“Happy Anniversary Baby @vicegovjaykhonghun_. 1095 Days of being together. And more years to come. I love you! Thank you for being my number one fan and critic. I love doing life with you!” she said.

In a separate post, Aiko expressed her gratitude to her boyfriend for bringing out the best in her, and for sticking around through rough times.

“I want to thank you for encouraging me to do my best. I want to thank you for believing in me when I can’t even believe in myself. We have our ups and downs. We get annoyed with each other. One thing I’m certain about is I wouldn’t want this with another. I’m really sorry if we fight sometimes but no matter what I know we will get through all these,” she said.

“Happy Anniversary baby! I love you! Thank you for being the person that I can rely on. Thank you for the 1095 good morning texts that you send me. And thank you for letting me see the different sides of you, even the not so good ones. And most of all thank you for letting me know that love still exists and for sticking around when time gets tough. I love you so much. There is no one I can’t think of spending the rest of my life with but you… Happy 3rd year anniv Baby! We have a lifetime to share. Not just you and me but with our family and kids. And God being the center of our relationship! Mucho love,” she added.

Aiko first confirmed dating Jay in March 2018.

In a previous interview, the actress revealed that she used to ignore Jay’s messages, but that changed after they went out on a dinner date.

“From then on, our communication didn’t stop na,” she said.

Last May, it was rumored that she and Jay have already called it quits. Aiko denied this, saying, “Every relationship has its highs and lows, VG Jay Khonghun and I are not perfect, it may seem and look like it, but just like any ordinary couple we go through tough times and challenges, too.”

“But because we choose to stay together and fight for what we have, we are still together till now,” she added.

READ: Aiko Melendez, sinagot ang tanong kung hiwalay na ba sa boyfriend na si Jay Khonghun

Recently, Aiko admitted that she and Jay have been talking about having a baby.

READ: Aiko Melendez, inaming napag-uusapan nila ni Jay Khonghun ang pagpapa-freeze ng kanyang eggs

“Pero nandoon kami sa proseso na pinag-uusapan namin na gusto ko i-freeze ‘yung egg ko. Para ‘pag dumating ‘yung time na gusto namin,” she said.