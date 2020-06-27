“Aiko Melendez files complaint against netizen threatening son Andre Yllana”

Aiko Melendez has filed a complaint against the netizen who had claimed that her son, Andre Yllana, has a sex scandal video and was going to release it.

Actress Aiko Melendez has filed a complaint against the netizen who had claimed that her son, Andre Yllana, has a sex scandal video and was planning to release it.

In her post on Facebook Thursday, the former Kapamilya star said that she has sought the help of the Philippine National Police – Anti Cybercrime Group (ACG) to report Twitter user @jakolinks (who has since changed his name) who claimed that Andre had a sex video and planned on releasing it once his/her account gained 25,000 followers on the micro-blogging site.

“Maraming Salamat po PLTCOL NICOMEDES P OLAIVAR JR PNP-ACG.. CYBERCRIME and Gen Agustin sa agaran action!” she said.

“We now have a lead of who this crazy pervert, who caused my son Andre Yllana anxiety!” she wrote.

Aiko also thanked her boyfriend, Zambales Vice Governor Jay Khonghun, for accompanying her and Andre to the office of the cybercrime division of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

“We appreciate your presence,” she said.

She went on: “As I told you don’t mess with any of my loved ones. Especially when we are right! Because we will teach you a lesson that you regret learning.”

During a Facebook Live session on her page Monday, Aiko did not mince words as she lashed out against the said Twitter user for attempting to smear the name of her son, whom she insisted has done nothing wrong to deserve this.

“Grabe ang inis ko sa taong ito (@jakolinks) na sinisira ang pangalan ng anak ko na iningat-ingatan ko ng maraming taon kasi mag-isa ko ‘yang itinayo halos iginapang ko ‘yan ng dugo, luha at pawis para mapalaki ko ‘yan ng maayos tapos isang tao lang ang yuyurak na sasabihing may sex scandal ang anak ko!” she said.

Addressing the netizen, she said, “Kung matapang ka, lumabas ka. Kung may sex scandal ka ng anak ko, ilabas mo. Pero kapag wala kang sex scandal, idedemanda kita. Naiintindihan mo?”

Aiko also told her viewers that they could “lambast me all they want” but warned them not to come at her children.

“Kantiin n’yo na ako, huwag lang ang mga anak ko! Alam n’yo naman po kung gaano ako ka-over protective pagdating sa mga anak ko. Pagdating sa anak ko, kantiin n’yo na po ako, you can lambast me all you want but when it comes to my children, ako ang makakalaban ninyo,” she said.

Andre is Melendez’s child with her former husband Jomari Yllana.

She also has a daughter, Marthena, from her marriage to model Martin Jickain.