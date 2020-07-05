“Aiko Melendez lectures vlogger Buknoy Glamurrr following comments on tricycle drivers”

Aiko Melendez reminded Buknoy to take a good look at himself and try to find where his dignity lies.

Aiko Melendez took to social media to school vlogger and “influencer” Buknoy Glamurrr for his comments about tricycle drivers identified by many as “classist” remarks.

In the now-viral video, Buknoy can be seen telling his fans that should they work harder in life, they can live better lives, unlike the tricycle driver, who passed by in front of him.

“Ang gusto ko talagang sabihin sa inyo is ‘wag na ‘wag kayong sumukong mangarap. ‘Wag na ‘wag kayong sumuko na tuparin ‘yung mga pangarap ninyo kasi kung hindi kayo magsusumikap sa buhay, walang wala kayong mararating tulad nito,” he said, pertaining to the tricycle driver.

In an Instagram post, Aiko lectured Buknoy that while there’s nothing wrong about him being a “nobody” and eventually becoming a famous online personality, she reminded him that he should not look down on people who try to make an honest living.

READ: Aiko Melendez files complaint against netizen threatening son Andre Yllana

“Before you made a mark you started as a nobody. And there is nothing wrong with that. Sometimes low profile life is more peaceful. But then, you got lucky and had your break and became an “influencer” (whatever that means),” she began.

She went on: “Darling, people who make an honest living, be it the President of a nation or a tricycle driver is a dignified work and it doesn’t deserve to be looked down on. But I guess you do not know the word “dignity” since you obviously don’t have one.”

The 44-year-old actress then told Buknoy that what he did is not admirable, adding that she is certain a lot of people would follow suit.

“Next time you look down on people, take a good look at yourself and truly see what you really are and where your dignity lies. You just lost my vote. And I know a lot will follow. As the saying goes, ‘be good to people on your way up, because they’re the same people you will see on your way down.’ Tsk! Influencer daw,” she added.

Buknoy, who once had 380,000 subscribers on YouTube, is now left with 183,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform.