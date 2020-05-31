“Aiko Melendez says hard work and not photo editing is the secret to her sexier photos”

Aiko Melendez denies that her photos are edited, and that she is posting to “inspire people who are struggling with their weight.”

Seasoned actress Aiko Melendez took to Instagram to get back at bashers accusing her of editing her photos. In the recent photos that the actress posted online, it could be seen that the actress is sexier and fitter.

In one of her posts where she is wearing a sexy red dress, the 44-year-old star wrote, “Asan ang edit dyan? I really don’t understand anymore why some people can’t be happy, when someone’s just achieved her goal. Nung mataba ako sabi nyo mukha akong nanay now naman inedit ko. Hindi ba pwedeng I worked hard for it? Hindi ba pwedeng I have gone through pain and sacrifices just to achieve my weight now? Cmon give me a break. Envy doesn’t lead you anywhere. Just be happy. Like I am happy.”

She also went on to share how she lost weight. “I told you I went on calorie counting I went as low as 500 calories on my first month to maintain the procedure @docyappy did to me. Masama pa dn? This is my body! I am accountable to myself and no one else. I am also taking theobroma @officialf2nmarketing which is known also as weight loss supplement. Me prob pa dn? ”

READ: Aiko Melendez slams basher claiming she went under the knife to lose weight

Further, Aiko said that she is against editing her photos. “Now I’m posting a raw pic without edit coz I’m against editing ones pictures coz sino niloko ko? Sarili ko. I’m too old for that.”

“I am posting to inspire people who are struggling with their weight. That there is ways and hope for all of them. If that’s a sin then I don’t know else what is right. Happy Saturday guys! And to my bashers thank you! At least you are following me and taking notice of me. You must be a fan,” she concluded.