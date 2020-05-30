“Aiko Melendez slams basher claiming she went under the knife to lose weight”

Aiko Melendez did not back down after a netizen said she went to a surgeon to help her achieve her current weight.

As seen in her latest photos on Instagram, there’s no doubt that Aiko Melendez has been losing weight and getting fit. But while several of her fans couldn’t be any happier for what the actress has achieved, there were also those who got on her nerves including one who made assumptions about how she lost weight.

Aiko, being the fierce woman she has always been, did not mince her words after the said netizen that she allegedly went under the knife to lose weight. The actress, in the said photo, can be seen wearing a gray dress with the caption: “The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

The netizen wrote: “Say thank you to your surgeon.” To which Aiko responded: “Be happy when the outcome is good. Envy is not good dear. Don’t be sarcastic ‘cause I also worked hard for it. Don’t make unnecessary comments when you don’t know the real story.”

See the photo below: