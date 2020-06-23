“Aiko Melendez sympathizes with online sellers on being taxed: ‘It is not right’”

Actress Aiko Melendez airs her thoughts about the proposed taxing of small businesses in times of pandemic.

With small online businesses who are in threat of now being taxed by the government after the Department of Finance announced that they must register with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), actress Aiko Melendez aired her sympathy for the online entrepreneurs.

In her Instagram post last June 22, Aiko wrote “My heart goes to all the negosyantes, who are trying to make a decent living by selling online, Nothing wrong we are in a middle of a crisis po. It is not right na tanggalan ang mga taong ito ng karapatan na kumita the best way they can. Haven’t you all noticed? In my Ig stories i accept gifts from different online stores to show them my support coz to be mentioned by a celebrity is a big help and promo for them. So pls everyone na me business i ask you to say your piece on my chat. And pls know that I am behind you on this cause… For as long as it’s not stealing, your products are good then there shouldn’t be a problem. Sayang wala na ako sa QC kaya di ko mas maipaglaban kayo, kaya sa social media accounts ko kayo tatayuan at maninidigan para sa inyo! Comment if you agree on me on this! And pls another taxation for them is such a bad timing….