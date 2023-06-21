Aiko Melendez TikTok Video in Session Hall Criticized by Rowena Guanzon





Rowena Guanzon Slams Aiko Melendez Over TikTok Video Inside Session Hall

District 5 Councilor of Quezon City Aiko Melendez was criticized by P3WD Partylist nominee Rowena Guanzon over a TikTok video inside the session hall.

The veteran actress-politician recently received criticisms from the online community after sharing a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing with actor and SK Federation President Julian Trono. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing to Mariah Carey’s ‘Touch My Body’.

According to Aiko, the video was recorded prior to the session. However, Aiko’s video was met with anger from netizens who couldn’t disguise their displeasure with the two public officials for allegedly disrespecting the hall.

Rowena Guanzon, a P3PWD party-list nominee, reacted to the video by saying that public officials should be punished for engaging in such behavior inside the session hall. “There must a law or rules of the House of Representatives against this,” Guanzon said in her tweet.

Meanwhile, Aiko recommended netizens to read her caption again in the comments section, claiming that the video was filmed prior to the session. “Please Read the caption po. Clearly, it says “before session,” it means wala pa roll call, and that was 30 mins before session, so wala kami violate na ruling. FYI… I know the ruling.”





Aside from that, Aiko emphasized that they were only celebrating the approval of “additional 1000 bonuses” for their employees. “We were also just celebrating because yesterday it was finally calendared in our agenda to approve the additional 10000 bonuses for our employees dahil nakuha namen ang COA unqualified opinion 3rd year in a row.”

