Air Force searching for missing two Calayan fishermen

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines — A team deployed by the Air Force has been searching for two fishermen who were reported missing near Calayan Island in Cagayan province on Jan. 14.
Norman Gumarang and Joel Pedronan, both aged 25, and residents of Barangay Dilam in Calayan town, set out to fish near the island waters that morning in a motorized banca, said Lt. Col. Augusto Padua, commander of the PAF Tactical Operations Group 2 in Cauayan City.
Authorities believe the boat had capsized.
