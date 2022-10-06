Air France resumes daily flights equipped with La Première to and from Singapore

As of 31 October 2022 , Air France will resume daily night flights equipped with its exclusive La Première suites by B777-300ER between Singapore and Paris -Charles de Gaulle;

, Air France will resume daily night flights equipped with its exclusive La Première suites by B777-300ER between and -Charles de Gaulle; Air France La Première guests receive an exclusive and personalized welcome and assistance at all times, from check-in to arrival.

For the winter 2022-23 season, Air France is increasing its global capacity to 9 daily frequencies between the two cities.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Starting 31 October 2022, Air France will offer its most exclusive designer suite La Première on board a daily night flight operated by B777-300ER between Singapore and Paris-Charles de Gaulle. This aircraft offers only four private La Première suites.

Nicolas Ricard, Commercial Director South East Asia & Oceania, Air France-KLM Group said, “We are happy to see our La Première suites return to Singapore after a two-year interval due to the COVID pandemic. We look forward to welcoming back La Première customers in order to provide them with an exceptional travel experience. With our daily La Première service to and from Singapore, Air France customers also enjoy convenient connections in Singapore. With a VIP welcome and assistance on the ground, a dedicated lounge in Paris offering a fine-dining experience by Alain Ducasse and exclusive beauty treatments by Sisley, an elegant suite on board and menus signed by French Michelin-starred chefs, La Premiere guests will enjoy a unique travel experience.”

On board the Boeing 777-300, each La Première suite has a wide seat that transforms into a horizontal bed more than two metres long, providing optimum relaxation. On departure from Paris, menus are signed by French Michelin-starred chefs and prepared with 100% French meat, dairy products and eggs, bread and pastries, as well as fish from sustainable fisheries. A vegetarian offer is also systematically available. On departure from Singapore, the triple Michelin-starred French chef Julien Royer designs tailor-made meals for Air France customers. With fine dining, a carefully selected wine and champagne list, a wide choice of entertainment on high-definition screens and attentive service, all guests travel in optimum conditions of comfort.

The La Première lounge at Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Before boarding at Paris-Charles de Gaulle or after landing in the French capital, Air France offers customers a unique and custom-designed experience with attention to every detail. Customers benefit from a VIP transfer, organized in partnership with Hertz, from Paris to the airport. At the airport, La Première guests are welcomed in a dedicated lounge. Designed by the architect Didier Lefort, the Air France La Première lounge is an exclusive space spanning 1,000 sq. m, offering a moment of calm and serenity, and the promise of an exceptional travel experience. The fine dining tradition is particularly in the spotlight. The menus and wine lists have been selected by French Chef Alain Ducasse and his teams. Customers will feel like they’re dining in a renowned restaurant thanks to individual table service and the most prestigious vintages from the Air France wine cellar. At the heart of this lounge, Air France now offers its customers a new beauty treatment centre in partnership with Sisley, the pioneering French phyto-cosmetology company. A moment of pleasure and well-being celebrating the French art of travel.

La Première guests also benefit from full access to Air France services, including exclusive check-in counters at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Dedicated staff ensure a pre-arranged, exclusive welcome, guaranteeing travelers a seamless airport experience. Customers are subsequently driven to the foot of the aircraft in exclusive cars, where they receive a special welcome from the crew.

New La Première Comfort Kit

Air France is offering a new comfort kit to each of its La Première customers. Inspired by a writing set, this elegant and timeless gift box is available in two colours that are characteristic of this prestigious travel suite – Air France red and pearl grey. The topstitching and embossed winged seahorse emblem, the company’s historic symbol, are a discreet nod to the designer codes of the La Première suites.

To create this kit, Air France has expanded its partnership with the French beauty brand Sisley, already present in the company’s La Première lounge, to offer guests a genuine moment of well-being during the flight. Intended as a customized and tailor-made offer for guests, the kit encloses a range of five products (sample size) carefully selected by the pioneering phyto-cosmetology company to offer a choice of two beauty care rituals. This kit also containing a La Première pen, a wooden comb, earplugs and a night mask can be taken home after the flight.

Air France is working on a new La Première cabin

In line with the French airline’s pledge to continue to offer the most exclusive and elegant service, widely known for its quality and excellence, Air France announced the development of a completely new La Première cabin. This new concept will be unveiled during the 2023/2024 European winter season. The future cabin will be the longest on the market, offering up to three modular configurations – a seat, a méridienne and a fully flat bed – that can be fully privatized for an even more exceptional journey. The new cabin will equip a larger number of aircraft than at present.

Air France flight schedule between Singapore – Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Valid from 31 October 2022 to 25 March 2023

Flight number Route Departure time Arrival time Schedule Aircraft AF257 SIN-PAR 23:05 06:10+1 Daily B777-300ER AF256 PAR-SIN 20:45 16:35+1

Boeing B777-300 with 4 private suites in La Première, 58 seats in Business Class, 28 in Premium Economy and 206 in Economy class.

Flight number Route Departure time Arrival time Schedule Aircraft AF255 SIN-PAR 10:45 17:50 Tue / Wed B777-200ER AF254 PAR-SIN 13:10 09:00+1 Mon / Tue

Boeing B777-200 with 28 seats in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy and 260 in Economy class.

About Air France

Since 1933, Air France has been promoting and highlighting France throughout the world. With an activity divided between passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance, Air France is a major air transport player. More than 38,000 staff that make up its workforce are committed on a daily basis to offering each customer a unique travel experience. Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia make up the Air France-KLM Group. The Group relies on its powerful hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol to offer a vast international network. Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme has over 17 million members. Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam alliance which has a total of 19 member airlines.

Air France has set itself ambitious sustainable development targets and is working to reduce its emissions and support projects that absorb and store carbon from the atmosphere in natural carbon sinks. As part of the Air France ACT programme, the company is committed to reducing its CO2 emissions per passenger-km by 30% vs 2019, i.e., 12% less emissions in absolute terms. This ambition is supported by major investments to renew its fleet with more fuel-efficient new-generation aircraft, the progressive use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel or eco-piloting innovations.

corporate.airfrance.com