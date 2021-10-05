Air France wins four Skytrax World Airline Awards 2021, including Best Airline in Europe and the COVID Airline Excellence Award

Air France named Best airline in Europe , Western Europe and France at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2021

named Best airline in , and at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2021 10th best airline in the world and only European airline in the top 10

COVID Airline Excellence Award

PARIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On September 28, 2021, Air France received four awards from Skytrax, the international aviation rating agency, as part of the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2021.

Air France was named Best airline in the Europe, Western Europe and France rankings.

It also climbed to 10th place in the global ranking for the first time, gaining 13 places compared to 2019. Air France is the only European airline in the Top 10 of this ranking, which includes more than 350 airlines and is based on the surveys of more than 13 million passengers of over 100 nationalities.

Skytrax also recognized the airline’s commitment to health security by awarding Air France the COVID Airline Excellence Award. This is the third time that Air France has received a distinction from Skytrax for all the measures implemented since the beginning of the COVID crisis, with first four and then five stars (the maximum rating) obtained in the Skytrax COVID Safety Rating for its Air France Protect program.

These distinctions reward the efforts and commitment of Air France and its teams to improve the customer experience in an exceptional context.

"It is an honor and a great pride for Air France to receive these awards. They testify to the confidence of our customers and recognize the continued commitment of our teams since the beginning of the COVID crisis. With the arrival of new aircraft, the Airbus A350s and A220s, as well as the opening of new lounges in France, such as the one in terminal 2F at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, or across our network with the one in Montreal, we are continuing to invest in reinventing the Air France travel experience, to the benefit of our customers. We also continue our efforts to reinforce health safety and to simplify the travel experience during the COVID period, for example with our acclaimed "Ready To Fly" service," said Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France.