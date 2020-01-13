Air quality in NCR now improving after Taal ashfall

MANILA, Philippines – The air quality in parts of Metro Manila improved Monday evening after it was affected by heavy ash that fell over nearby areas following Taal’s Sunday eruption.

According to information provided by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the highest level of Particulate Matter 10 (PM 10) – or dust in layman’s terms – recorded in the metropolis Monday evening is in Malabon City at 53, which is considered moderate or fair.

This is a big improvement from the 118 recorded in Mandaluyong City at 11 a.m., which is unhealthy for sensitive groups or those with respiratory problems.

Other areas included in the 10 p.m. air quality monitoring update of DENR are as follows:

• Navotas (49: moderate/fair)

• Marikina (45: good)

• Mandaluyong (36: good)

• Paranaque (28: good)

• San Juan (22: good)

• Las Pinas (13: good)

• Makati (7: good)

• Pateros (4: good)

Although conditions have improved since Monday morning, the public are still advised to take precautionary measures by wearing appropriate masks, especially since Taal volcano remains at Alert Level 4.

