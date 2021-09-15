AirAsia PH reminds passengers to submit proper Covid-19 test results

AIRASIA Philippines reminded its guests to adhere to strict and safety protocols and warned them against submitting fake coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) test results.

The company said from Dec. 31, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021, a total of 256 passengers across all airports in the country have been apprehended by Aviation Security Group of the Philippine National Police over fake (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) RT-PCR results.

Penalties for individuals submitting fake test results include the filing of violation of RA 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act. If found guilty, the offenders can face penalties of up to P50,000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

AirAsia Philippines said that guests should get their RT-PCR tests only from legitimate laboratories and testing centers.

“We are one with the government in protecting our borders against the possible spread of the Covid-19 virus. We at AirAsia Philippines are committed to implementing the highest standards of health and safety protocols so that guests fly with peace of mind,” AirAsia Philippines spokesman Steve Dailisan said in a statement.

He added that this illegal practice undermines the safety of travelers, especially with the presence of other highly transmissible variants of Covid-19. “AirAsia has partnered with various diagnostic laboratories to ensure that trusted institutions and affordable Covid-19 tests remain accessible to all our guests.”

Dailisan said AirAsia passengers may choose from eight partner laboratories in Metro Manila such as the Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory, Health Metrics, Safeguard DNA Diagnostics, Hi-Precision Diagnostics, Hero Laboratories, Manila Doctors Hospital, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, and the Lord’s Grace.



It offers a price cut on its services with a discount of up to P1,000 on RT-PCR bringing down the rates from as low as P2,500 and Antigen tests at P775 exclusive to AirAsia passengers until Dec. 31, 2021.