Airbiquity and YESWAY Partner to Bring Automotive Grade Over-the-Air Software Updates to Chinese Automakers

SEATTLE, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Airbiquity ®, a global leader and pioneer in connected vehicle service delivery, today announced a partnership with YESWAY, a leading Chinese automotive service operator and integrated solution provider. Through this partnership, YESWAY will add Airbiquity’s OTAmatic ® over-the-air (OTA) software and data management solution to the YESWAY Automotive Platform, and represent and support Airbiquity OTAmatic in the Chinese automotive marketplace.

This unique partnership will enable Chinese automakers to more easily evaluate, integrate, and deploy Airbiquity’s industry-leading OTA technology for future connected vehicles. OTAmatic enables automakers to securely orchestrate and automate highly scaled connected vehicle software updates and data management campaigns from the cloud. With OTAmatic, automakers can efficiently plan and execute OTA campaigns with highly refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, customizable consumer communications, and solution deployment flexibility.

“Airbiquity is thrilled to partner with YESWAY to extend our OTAmatic solution to Chinese automakers,” said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. “The Chinese market represents a tremendous business opportunity, and we’re confident the YESWAY Automotive Platform enhanced with OTAmatic will enable leading Chinese automakers to more easily leverage OTA to differentiate their vehicles versus competitors and satisfy their customers.”

“We’re excited to announce this partnership with Airbiquity,” said Wenli Zhu, Chairman and CEO of YESWAY. “Chinese automakers are eager to evaluate and adopt a robust OTA system for their next generation of connected vehicles – but also want to work with Chinese companies that can ease the technology integration and support process. This partnership allows YESWAY to best serve Chinese automakers and help them achieve their connected vehicle technology and program goals.”

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a pioneer in automotive telematics software technology and cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity concepts, engineers, and deploys the industry’s most advanced connected vehicle solutions. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have realized highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

About YESWAY

YESWAY is the first-ever telematics service provider in China to provide end-to-end telematics solutions and operation service for international and domestic automakers in the Chinese market. YESWAY owns independent R&D and operation centers with complete licenses and certificates to provide all service in house. As of 2019, YESWAY has provided services for more than 30 vehicle brands with more than 400 models and is in good standing with all clients. Currently, YESWAY is providing services for more than 3 million end users.

