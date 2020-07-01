Airbnb Launches Online Cooking Experiences in Singapore Supporting Local F&B Industry’s Recovery

Airbnb’s Online Experiences empowers Singapore’s local F&B industry by providing an alternative revenue stream and an opportunity to reach a global audience

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready to embark on a virtual foodie adventure and whip up a gastronomic storm in your own kitchen as Airbnb unveils a new curated collection of Online Cooking Experiences in Singapore.

The Online Cooking Experiences in Singapore are an avenue to empower Singapore’s local F&B industry by providing an alternative revenue stream and an opportunity to reach a global audience. This initiative, which is a step in the right direction to help the industry bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, a champion of Singapore’s homegrown culinary talent and the country’s vibrant dining culture.

The collection of Online Cooking Experiences celebrates Singapore’s diverse culinary landscape with Secrets of a Michelin-starred Chef , an Online Experience hosted by Chef Malcolm Lee of Candlenut, the world’s first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant, along with Online Experiences from other leading F&B outlets such as Cheek ( Flavors from Down Under with Chef Rishi ), IBHQ ( Cocktail Cabinet aka Mix it like a Pro ) as well as Jekyll & Hyde (Classic Cocktails w/a Touch of Singapore).



Airbnb Online Experiences – Secrets of a Michelin-Starred Chef with Malcolm Lee

“Connecting with people through food is my passion as a chef, so I am delighted to have the opportunity to share my passion with a global audience through Airbnb Online Experiences,“ said Chef Malcolm Lee. “I am looking forward to giving guests from all over the world the chance to discover and learn more about Singapore’s famed food culture and Peranakan cuisine in the comfort of their own homes.”

Chef Malcolm Lee joins other award-winning chefs around the world offering a new curated collection of Online Cooking Experiences, including David Chang (of Momofuku Restaurant Group), Marc Favier (Marcore in Paris, France), Christina Bowerman (of Glass Hostaria in Rome, Italy) and more, who are set to provide guests with a sneak peek behind the counter with their unique recipes and techniques. The global Online Cooking Experiences collection also features a diverse array of culinary experiences hosted by Take A Chef .

“Airbnb Online Experiences have quickly evolved to be one of our guests’ favorite ways to ‘travel the world’ virtually,” said Parin Mehta, Director (Asia-Pacific), Airbnb Experiences. “With the launch of Online Cooking Experiences in Singapore, we are looking forward not only to connect top chefs with our global community of guests, but also to showcase the best of Singapore’s culinary culture to the world and support the recovery of our F&B industry post COVID-19.”

Ms Ranita Sundra, Director, Retail and Dining, STB, said, “In the face of adversity, our F&B industry has shown that it is innovative, adaptable and willing to try out new business formats. The Online Cooking Experiences in Singapore is an example of a new platform that F&B establishments can leverage to showcase their culinary creations to the world and raise the global profile of Singapore’s dynamic F&B scene. It is also an opportunity for the industry to connect with customers in fresh ways, as well as diversify their business models.”

Since launching Airbnb Online Experiences in April 2020, bookings in Singapore have grown by almost 700%[1], and Food & Drink has been its most popular category globally and across Asia-Pacific.

Guests can now gain unique access to Michelin-starred and top-rated chefs from their very own kitchen. Other Online Cooking Experiences launching today include:

Guests can view the full roster of Online Cooking Experiences and book here. For those interested in hosting an Online Experience, learn more here.

[1] Based on internal Airbnb Experiences booking data as of May 2020.

