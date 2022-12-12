Aires Investment Holdings Granted U.S. Patent for Encryption Method Involving Artificial Intelligence

The encryption method developed potentially improves the security of millions of devices

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aires Investment Holdings (the “Company” or “Aires”), a groundbreaking technology company based in Singapore, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted US Patent No. 11,522,674 to Aires Investment Holdings. The patent, titled “Encryption, Decryption, And Key Generation Apparatus And Method Involving Diophantine Equation And Artificial Intelligence” illustrates the company’s multi-year research into artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

US Patent No. 11,522,674 is among the the first in the world to utilize the concept of artificial intelligence paired with undecidable encryption. Artificial intelligence is designed to improve the encryption with data over periods of time while undecidable encryption are based on undecidable problems that no algorithm can solve. The patent grant is the first for Aires, with upcoming patent applications pending.

“The patent presents a novel encryption method that utilizes the concept of undecidability paired with artificial intelligence, we believe it has the potential to further improve encryption that are commonly used in millions of devices across the world” stated Lim Meng Liang, Inventor and co-founder, Aires Investment Holdings, Singapore.

The company is currently working with industry partners to further develop and expand the full potential of its proprietary technology for use in devices.

About Aires

Aires is a ground breaking technology company based in Singapore, focused on developing the latest technologies in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and telecommunications.

For more information visit:

www.airesinvestment.com

www.airesatech.com

Contact

Ken Lin

kenlin@airesatech.com

Contact@airesinvestment.com