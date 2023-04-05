Airlie Beach Festival of Music Announces 2023 Lineup with Ian Moss, Frenzal Rhomb and More

The Airlie Beach Festival of Music will return for its 11th year in November, with organisers sharing the first lineup announcement for the annual North Queensland festival. This year’s edition of the festival will return to the Whitsunday Sailing Club on the shores of the Great Barrier Reef, and will run from Thursday, 9th to Sunday, 12th November.

Leading the first lineup announcement is Cold Chisel‘s Ian Moss, alongside Frenzal Rhomb, The Superjesus and Pierce Brothers. Elsewhere on the first lineup announcement are Wanita, Matty Rogers, Perry Street Park and Tanya George. Tickets are on sale now.

“The music festival brings people here from all over Australia and the world, Gavin [Butlin, organiser] and his team have turned one of our quietest weekends into one busy enough to rival school holiday numbers,” said Tourism Whitsundays CEO Rick Hamilton in a statement.

“This truly is a music festival for everyone; there’s plenty of music to see on the main stage and in the local venues and for those looking to fill their days with activities, there’s plenty to experience on the water or the land with our many tourism operators.”

Two of the artists on the Airlie Beach Festival of Music bill have announced they have new albums on the way. Frenzal Rhomb’s The Cup of Pestilence will arrive this Friday (7th April), while The Superjesus are gearing up to release their fourth record – the first since 2003’s Rock Music – sometime this year.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2023

Thursday, 9th to Sunday, 12th November – Whitsunday Sailing Club, Airlie Beach

First lineup announcement

Ian Moss

Frenzal Rhomb

The Superjesus

Pierce Brothers

Wanita

Matty Rogers

Perry Street Park

Tanya George

