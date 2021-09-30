Airline companies call for scrapping RT-PCR for travelers

MEMBERS of the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines (ACAP) have joined calls to scrap the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) as a travel requirement for incoming visitors who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

ACAP, composed of AirAsia Philippines, (its CEO Ricky Isla currently sits as chairman of ACAP), Philippine Airlines, Air Philippines Corp., Cebgo Inc., and Cebu Pacific, is strongly backing the local government units (LGUs) for the removal of negative RT-PCR tests in a bid to relax the travel requirements.

ACAP said the majority of the local Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) still requires the submission of a negative RT-PCR test result before entry to their provinces as part of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

It was during a dialogue recently with Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion that LGUs such as Palawan, Aklan, and Cebu “pushed for lesser restrictions and a more simplified entry requirement for fully vaccinated travelers.”

PAL President and COO Gilbert Santa Maria during a radio interview expressed that fully vaccinated passengers should be exempted from the RT-PCR test result requirement.

The association is also pushing for a shortened five-day to zero quarantine period for fully vaccinated international travelers, which according to them, will entice more travelers from the United States and other European countries to reconsider their plans of visiting the Philippines.

“It’s Christmas season in the Philippines, and after almost 2 years of not being able to travel due to the pandemic, Filipinos would surely want to spend time with family in the provinces or just simply enjoy the beach and the sun in the many leisure destinations in the country,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.



He added that AirAsia and other airlines are 100 percent behind the LGUs in calling for a more relaxed travel restriction and requirement for fully vaccinated individuals to lessen the cost of air travel.

The city government of Tacloban thru EO 2021-07-028 was among the first to successfully implement the use of vaccination cards in lieu of testing requirements for returning residents and tourists.

Other LGUs such as Dumaguete, Cotabato, Guimaras and Butuan followed suit in accepting tourists.

To date, Tacloban has vaccinated around 100,000 individuals, 54,437 of whom have received their full dose of the vaccine.

The aviation sector is hoping that the IATF technical working group would heed its calls to relax the travel requirements as this could hasten the recovery of not only the airline industry but the tourism sector as a whole.