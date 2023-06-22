Airline involved in security breach may face fine, legal sanctions — BI

MANILA, Philippines — An airline may fined and face sanctions after a foreign national escaped and managed to hail a taxicab outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) while under its custody last June 19, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

In a statement on Thursday, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that a Congolese passenger,identified as Tshapa Guimick Basaga, 31, was denied entry to the country from Ethiopia for being likely a public charge or someone “who by reason of poverty, insanity, disease or disability would become a charge upon the public, such as paupers, beggars and vagrants or person who might resort to crimes for their sustenance.”

Basaga was turned over to the airline and was temporarily held in its custody while waiting for his next flight back to his port of origin.

BI Border Control Intelligence Unit (BCIU) officers, however, later received a report from the airline’s security personnel that Basaga had escaped.

Basaga was apprehended the following day when he returned to the airport in an attempt to retrieve his passport.

Although Basaga has since been sent back to Ethiopia, Tansingco said he had already coordinated with the agency’s legal team to look at possible sanctions that may be imposed against the airline.

“This is a major security breach as the subject has been denied entry yet was able to exit Airport premises undetected,” said Tansingco.

“By law, it is the airline’s responsibility to secure him and ensure that he boards his flight back,” he added.

