Airlines seek quarantine exemption

MANILA, Philippines — Local airlines have sought exemptions from quarantine requirements that could hinder them from offering more flights to Hong Kong and Macau following the partial lifting of travel restrictions for Filipinos who work there, Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eddie Monreal said on Wednesday.

International and local airlines have reduced or canceled flights between Manila and Hong Kong and Macau after China and the Philippines imposed a travel ban to prevent the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease.

But the Philippines has since allowed overseas Filipino workers who were in the country when the ban was imposed to return to Hong Kong and Macau, raising questions on whether there are enough flights to accommodate them.

Monreal said international airlines still fly between Manila and Hong Kong at a reduced frequency, but local carriers have expressed concern about not having enough personnel if their flight crew to the two destinations were quarantined.

