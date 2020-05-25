AirPay FinTech enables Alice McCall to accept Alipay & WeChat Pay via its Shopify integration

Online Chinese payment sales surge 800% during COVID-19 shutdown

“New normal” for retailer to go online and sell via Chinese social media

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Through the partnership with AirPay FinTech, Australian womenswear designer brand Alice McCall enabled Alipay & WeChat Pay on its Shopify ecommerce website. The Chinese payment sales surge exponentially during shutdown.

Over one million Australian Chinese can now shop with their mobile phone and pay with their preferred Alipay and WeChat Pay on www.alicemccall.com.

Alice McCall Head of Digital & eCommerce Alan Thomas said, “Customers are turning to internet shopping, opening up a new opportunity for online retailer. We have moved into a direction to enable Alipay & WeChat Pay to our physical stores, as well as online website, right before the shutdown. On top of payment, we also work with AirPay on marketing initiatives to strengthen our communications with our Chinese customers.”

AirPay Head of FinTech Simon Tse said, “Alice McCall is one of the most recognised Australian designer brands among Chinese community. Local and overseas Chinese consumers are unable to shop instore owing to city shutdown and travel ban. The COVID-19 has speed up the shift from physical retail to ecommerce. It will be a “new normal” for retailer to embrace ecommerce and sell via Chinese social media and live streaming.”

“We are aiming to drive one million Chinese consumers to our merchants via everyday usage of our new payment app ToPay which is embedded within the most popular Chinese media platform Today Australia.”

“Ecommerce is a starting point, the demand of Supply Chain, Logistics, AI and Data Analytics are also key to improve Customer Experience. There are massive cross-border opportunities when infrastructures are in place,” said Tse.

Other online merchants like Thermomix, Sneakerboy, Pixie’s Bows, Canvas Beauty, Urban Pharmacy, HarkHark, Daojia, Feijipiao, Primus Hotel, etc have already been integrated to AirPay’s ecommerce platform to accept online Chinese payments.

About alice McCALL

Established in 2004, alice McCALL is the eponymous label of fashion designer, Alice McCall. The brand’s design aesthetic is highly driven by the overriding inspiration and personal style of Alice herself season after season. The resulting product is playful, quirky, uniquely feminie with a twist of chic modernity.

About AirPay Financial Technologies

AirPay FinTech provides one-stop payment and marketing solution for merchants to better communicate with Chinese consumers. Retail clients include Gucci, Sneakerboy, Victoria’s Secret, Champion, Glue Store, Moncler and MaxMara, etc. AirPay is invested by SwiftPass Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of a China listed company.

About Today Australia / ToPay

Today Australia “Media Today Group” http://mediatodaygroup.com is Australia’s largest Chinese internet “new media” platform delivered through an in-App experience, WeChat Official Account and WeChat Moment advertising. ToPay is a market-first bill payment product which is embedded within Today Australia app, allowing Australian Chinese to pay bills via Alipay and WeChat Pay.