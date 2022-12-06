Airwallex aims to accelerate growth in APAC with new Chief Revenue Officer and APAC GM

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global fintech platform Airwallex is excited to announce that Kai Wu has been jointly appointed as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Asia-Pacific General Manager (APAC GM). Kai has held a number of senior positions at Airwallex for close to five years, including as Chief Financial Officer and Greater China CEO. These appointments come as Airwallex aims to rapidly accelerate its growth globally and in APAC in 2023.

In the newly created CRO role, Kai is responsible for the company’s global revenue strategy, as well as closer alignment of all revenue-related functions globally, from marketing, sales, customer success to revenue operations. As Airwallex continues to grow and expand, Kai will play a pivotal role to increase revenue growth in a scalable and sustainable manner.

In addition to his responsibility of driving the global revenue strategy, Kai’s role as APAC GM reflects expanded responsibilities for oversight of Airwallex’s business operations across the Asia-Pacific region. Kai will spearhead the company’s growth plans in the region and drive greater efficiency across the markets where Airwallex operates.

Jack Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Airwallex, said, “Our investment in building out a senior leadership team demonstrates our continued confidence and commitment to grow the business, in APAC and globally. Having Kai take on these new roles comes at a critical juncture as we take major steps to enable the world’s most powerful global financial infrastructure and operating system for modern businesses. And as more and more businesses in the region strengthen their digital and tech transformation strategy, we want to ensure Airwallex is well positioned to support them on their journey.”

Speaking to his appointments, Kai added, “Airwallex is truly on the forefront of driving innovation and change in the digital economy. I am incredibly excited to grow my role within the company and look forward to accelerating our growth and continuing to build our momentum globally and across APAC.”

Founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2015, Airwallex has quickly grown to having a presence across 19 global locations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company continues to scale to new heights, recently announcing its US$100 million raise in its Series E2 fundraising round with its customer base more than doubling YOY.

Kai’s Biography

Kai Wu is currently Airwallex’s Global Chief Revenue Officer & General Manager, APAC. As Global Chief Revenue Officer, Kai established Airwallex’s overall revenue strategy & operations team that oversees all business activities impacting the business’ revenue streams. In his role as APAC GM, Kai oversees the company’s strategy and operations across the region, working alongside each market to create more synergy and drive more regional opportunities. Prior to his current roles, Kai had also served as Airwallex’s Greater China CEO, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy.

Before joining Airwallex in 2018, Kai was a core member of the financial services leadership group at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Shanghai, advising private equity firms on major investments in top Fintech companies across China. He also spent time at Bertelsmann Asia Investments (BAI), covering investments in the TMT and Fintech industries.