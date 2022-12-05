Airwallex partners with Agoda to support Hong Kong business travelers

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the surging demand of international business travel, leading global fintech platform Airwallex is partnering with Agoda, a global digital travel platform, to make travel planning easier for Hong Kong SMEs and startups. Starting today, Airwallex Hong Kong customers will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts on accommodation bookings using their Airwallex Borderless Cards.

By booking through Agoda’s platform, Hong Kong SMEs and startups with Airwallex Business Accounts can enjoy a 7% discount to book selected accommodations and Airwallex customers can enjoy 20% cashback on airfares and accommodation booking around the world, when they use Airwallex Borderless cards for their international travels during the promotion period.

Airwallex’s partnership with Agoda comes at a time when demand for travel has significantly increased over the past month, as quarantine measures and travel restrictions ease. In a recent Airwallex Hong Kong SME customer survey, 84% of respondents plan to take a business trip in the next 6 months. This figure rises to 93% when asked whether they intend to take a business trip in the next 12 months. Of those who plan to travel, the top international destinations include Southeast Asia (26%), Europe (17%) and Australia (9%). Other regions Hong Kong SMEs are considering to travel to include Mainland China, the US and the UK.* To read more about the survey, please visit https://www.airwallex.com/hk/blog/hong-kong-businesses-are-ready-to-go-global.

“After almost three years of pandemic travel restrictions, many local businesses are eager to start traveling again,” said Arnold Chan, General Manager, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia at Airwallex. “Being able to travel enables companies to keep up with the competition and to identify opportunities for growth. And as businesses in Hong Kong re-equip themselves to get the most out of their travels, we are pleased to be offering our continued support, empowering the city’s SME and start-up community to travel and grow internationally with help from our partners.”

“It is great to see businesses in Hong Kong recover from the pandemic, and to see so many that are eager to travel again,” said Giuliana Riitano, APAC Market Director of Agoda. “For many, their next business trip may be the first time they have traveled in a very long time. At Agoda, we constantly work towards reinventing the customer booking journey, and through this partnership with Airwallex, we hope we can help make their travel planning experience as hassle-free and worry-free as possible.”

Over the past few months, Airwallex has committed a total of HK$5 million to help Hong Kong SMEs and startups recover and reopen from the pandemic while managing costs. Through offering a series of exclusive offers alongside its local partners, more than 500+ of its SME customers benefited from the initiative.

“We are pleased to be able to play a small part to help SMEs and startups in Hong Kong through these challenging times,” Arnold adds. “As businesses navigate how to best operate in the ‘new normal’, Airwallex is focused on ensuring we provide the best possible global payment and money movement solutions that enable long-term growth and success.”

*The Airwallex Customer Survey surveyed 110 Hong Kong SMEs that are existing Airwallex customers In October 2022.