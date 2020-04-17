“AJ Perez’s brother pens emotional message as late actor marks ninth death anniversary”

AJ Perez’s younger brother Angello dedicated his accomplishments in life to the late Kapamilya heartthrob.

It may have been nine years since AJ Perez passed away, but his memory lives on up to this day.

On social media, AJ’s younger brother Angello penned an emotional message as the later actor marks his ninth death anniversary.

Sharing his graduation photo while holding a framed picture of the late Kapamilya heartthrob, he wrote: “Nine years since you left, but I’ve always made it a point to dedicate all my accomplishments to you.”

He went on: “You would have been a college graduate by now. This year, I’d like to believe that we are graduating together and I will be thinking of you when I receive that diploma. Thank you for always being my inspiration.”

AJ died in a vehicular accident in Tarlac back in 2011.

A talent under Star Magic, the late actor appeared in various ABS-CBN projects including “Lobo,” “Iisa Pa Lamang,” and “Sabel.”

AJ would have turned 27 last February 17.