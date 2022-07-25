AJ Raval Mother Slams Netizen Claiming the AJ Has Baby Bump

Mother of AJ Raval Simply Scolded Netizen Over Baby Bump Claim

The mother of AJ Raval simply scolded the netizen who was claiming that the actress allegedly had a baby bump.

The actress AJ Raval’s mother, Alyssa Alvarez, simply slammed the internet user who said that her daughter’s pregnancy lump or bump is obvious. The latest TikTok video released by the mother on July 23 is what the accusation is founded on.

She and her daughter AJ can be seen strolling around a Pampanga mall in the TikTok video. The actress was wearing a large sweater, and the camera was on her back, so her stomach was hidden.

But in another TikTok video, AJ and her mother are seen strolling, and it is easy to see their faces. They push the large carts containing their items while working with the grocery staff. It was obvious that AJ’s finger was filthy.

“Tingnan n’yo mabuti, may baby bump na, hindi lang gaano halata because of shorts,” said a netizen in the comment section, which simply replied by Alyssa “Buti pa kayo nakita n’yo.”

Showbiz blogger Cristy Fermin recently stated that a trustworthy source had confirmed AJ’s pregnancy. Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla’s ex husband, is reportedly the father.

As a result, Kylie Padilla is believed to be worried that Cristy would sue her, especially because their marriage has not yet been formally dissolved. AJ denied her pregnancy once more.

Even Alyssa, his mother, shared a number of banat and parinig on Facebook. Additionally, he distributed a Facebook article on “chismosas”. The next meme he shared was, ” Lahat tayo may bad side, ‘wag feeling banal.”

READ ALSO: Tribal Dress of VP Sara Duterte During First PBBM SONA Criticized

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.