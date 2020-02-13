AJ Tracey Announces 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 13, 2020

UK grime sensation AJ Tracey was just announced as one of the many international acts coming down here for Groovin The Moo, and now he’s announced a string of headline shows as well.

Fresh off the back of his self titled debut album which dropped in February last year, this tour will be his biggest Aussie run of shows to date. Throughout April and May, he’ll be playing shows in Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane, before wrapping things up in Sydney.

Of course, he’ll also be playing six regional shows throughout the country for Groovin The Moo. He’ll be joined by the likes of Kelis, Gang Of Youths, Hayden James, Tones And I, Mallrat, E^st, YBN Cordae and more.

Check out full dates, venues and ticketing info for Tracey’s headline tour below.

[embedded content]

AJ Tracey 2020 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale midday local time Wednesday, 19th February

Wednesday, 29th April

Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Friday, 1st May

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Thursday, 7th May

Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Friday, 8th May

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Handsome Tours