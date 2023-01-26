AJJ Announce New Album ‘Disposable Everything’, Share Two New Singles

US folk-punk band AJJ have announced the release of their upcoming eighth album. Dubbed Disposable Everything, the new record is scheduled for release on 26th May, with two new singles accompanying its announcement.

News of the new album comes three years after the band’s last release, the somewhat prescient Good Luck Everybody. Unable to tour widely in support of the record due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group wrote new material sporadically, with recording for Disposable Everything taking place throughout various locations in 2022.

AJJ – ‘Disposable Everything’

[embedded content]

Releasing the single ‘The Baby Panda’ late last year, AJJ have now released both the album’s title track and ‘Dissonance’ in support of its impending release. ‘Disposable Everything’ also comes accompanied with a music video created alongside director Joe Stakun and longtime friend of guitarist and vocalist Sean Bonnette, puppeteer Gwendolyn Bonar.

“We went to kindergarten together,” says Sean Bonnette. “I reached out to her at the beginning of December to gauge her interest in working with us on a video, to which she replied ‘Yeah, let’s get weird’.”

As Bonnette explains, both the album and the song that bears its name refer to looming problems and the hope that shines through both societal and personal collapse. Ultimately, it’s a record that despite the darker themes is one of their most positive.

“A large part of this album is the terrible thing I’ve been imagining finally happened,” says Bonnette. “A big theme is my mom’s death, which is something I think everyone lives in terror of. But once it happens and you’re still alive, you figure out how to move on. It is, in some weird way, our happiest record.”

Further Reading

US Band AJJ Takes The Piss Out Of OK Go With Incredible Single-Take Music Video

The Wiggles Just Gave Folk Punk Band AJJ A Shout-Out, And Now People Want A Collab

Listen To Jeff Rosenstock’s New, Surprise Album ‘NO DREAM’